The script says "billionaires shouldn't exist," but the logic collapses the moment you mention a stadium tour or a championship ring. 🏟️✨

We’re peeling back the layers on the "Original Sin" of success. While critics preach a gospel of "competitive downward mobility," innovators are busy turning raw talent into global empires. Whether it’s low-latency internet or 24-hour delivery, the value created isn't stolen—it's earned through the consent of millions.

Stop falling for the zero-sum trap. The world isn't a fixed pie; it’s a bakery that’s finally scaling up.

#AOC #EconomicReality #ElonMusk #WealthCreation #Capitalism #Meritocracy #TheEnvySquad #TechVsIdentity #MarketLogic #FreeSpeech