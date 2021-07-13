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Phoenix police can't even do simple job: Tell where to cross street
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0 view • July 13, 2021
2 Phoenix police unable to direct pedestrians and traffic competently getting $80,000 plus salaries each per year. One is grossly overweignt and makes rude comment to me after failing to give cross street instructions around street maintenance crew. Phoenix cops also protecting illegal alien street work crews speaking spanish. This is typical around the city.
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