© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Proof the local sun moves in OUR ATMOSPHERE!
Follow
2
Share
Report
638 views • May 11, 2022
OP Freedom.
Proof the local sun moves in OUR ATMOSPHERE!! Watch as we see the sun move behind some clouds and in front of others.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13sx2a-proof-the-local-sun-moves-in-our-atmosphere.html
Proof the local sun moves in OUR ATMOSPHERE!! Watch as we see the sun move behind some clouds and in front of others.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13sx2a-proof-the-local-sun-moves-in-our-atmosphere.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.