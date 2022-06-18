FDA Greenlights the murder of 20 million children under the age of 6

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Jim Crenshaw.
I hate parents like this that are so stupid they cannot think for themselves. They cannot wait to murder their children. I hope they burn in hell for what they are doing. All of these bastards doing this will get theirs at some point. I hope I am there to see it.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Xzh8RkGs6U5P/