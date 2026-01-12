First TikTok Freedomain Livestream! (With Callers)

In this TikTok live session, philosopher Stefan Molyneux discusses personal responsibility and morality with callers. They explore the burdens of success, analyze authority in light of a police altercation, and share personal stories of trauma. Stefan emphasizes the need to relinquish hope for reconciliation with abusers and the lasting impact of evil. He concludes by highlighting the importance of reclaiming personal power and using philosophy to navigate difficult conversations for a more compassionate society.





