Life Saving Information from Dr Shoemaker with Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson

Dr Chris Shoemaker | Latest work to help and save people:
Related Materials:
1. More Dr Shoemaker:
° https://drtrozzi.org/?s=shoemaker
° www.drshoemakercovidtruth.com
° Twitter: @CShoemakerMD
2. More about the dangerous injections being mislabeled as “Safe and Effective Vaccines”
° https://drtrozzi.org/?s=vaccine
3. Ivermectin: https://drtrozzi.org/?s=ivermectin
4.The abuses of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario:
https://drtrozzi.org/?s=cpso
5. Detoxifying from the covid-19 so-called “vaccine”: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/resources/spike-protein-detox-guide/
6. Helping people who are injured by the covid-19 so-called “vaccine”: https://drtrozzi.org/2022/07/29/dr-pierre-kory-how-to-help-the-vaccine-injured/
7. Fire Fauci and Dr. Trozzi on the truth about the vaccine with Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson: https://www.lauralynn.tv/2021/06/fire-fauci-and-dr-trozzi-on-truth-about.html
