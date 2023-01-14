Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Life Saving Information from Dr Shoemaker with Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson
96 views
channel image
What is happening
Published 21 hours ago |
Shop now

Dr Chris Shoemaker | Latest work to help and save people:

Related Materials:
1. More Dr Shoemaker:
° https://drtrozzi.org/?s=shoemaker
° www.drshoemakercovidtruth.com
° Twitter: @CShoemakerMD

2. More about the dangerous injections being mislabeled as “Safe and Effective Vaccines”
° https://drtrozzi.org/?s=vaccine

3. Ivermectin: https://drtrozzi.org/?s=ivermectin

4.The abuses of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario:
https://drtrozzi.org/?s=cpso

5. Detoxifying from the covid-19 so-called “vaccine”: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/resources/spike-protein-detox-guide/

6. Helping people who are injured by the covid-19 so-called “vaccine”: https://drtrozzi.org/2022/07/29/dr-pierre-kory-how-to-help-the-vaccine-injured/

7. Fire Fauci and Dr. Trozzi on the truth about the vaccine with Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson: https://www.lauralynn.tv/2021/06/fire-fauci-and-dr-trozzi-on-truth-about.html

Keywords
childreninjurycanadalicensedeathsinformationivermectinhcqcovid vaccinelaura lynn tyler thompsonlife savingsadsdr shoemakerdr trrozi

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket