Life Saving Information from Dr Shoemaker with Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson

Dr Chris Shoemaker | Latest work to help and save people:

Related Materials:

1. More Dr Shoemaker:

° https://drtrozzi.org/?s=shoemaker

° www.drshoemakercovidtruth.com

° Twitter: @CShoemakerMD

2. More about the dangerous injections being mislabeled as “Safe and Effective Vaccines”

° https://drtrozzi.org/?s=vaccine

3. Ivermectin: https://drtrozzi.org/?s=ivermectin

4.The abuses of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario:

https://drtrozzi.org/?s=cpso

5. Detoxifying from the covid-19 so-called “vaccine”: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/resources/spike-protein-detox-guide/

6. Helping people who are injured by the covid-19 so-called “vaccine”: https://drtrozzi.org/2022/07/29/dr-pierre-kory-how-to-help-the-vaccine-injured/

7. Fire Fauci and Dr. Trozzi on the truth about the vaccine with Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson: https://www.lauralynn.tv/2021/06/fire-fauci-and-dr-trozzi-on-truth-about.html