'Zelensky Conned Us': Ex-British PM Adviser: 'Putin Knew We Were Jokers'
'Zelensky Conned Us': Ex-British PM Adviser Blasts West, Says 'Putin Knew We Were Jokers Before War'.  A British Political Strategist dissed The West and said its fight against Russia had been a "disaster" amid Ukraine war. He claimed that Western sanctions had only strengthened Russia-China relations. The Ex-British official also called Ukraine a "corrupt s**thole".

Keywords
warukraineno peacezelenskydeep state stronghold

