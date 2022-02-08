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THE COVID PSY-OP EXPLAINED (PART 1 of 3) HOW GOVT & MEDIA MANIPULATED CITIZENS USING PSYCHOLOGY.
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113 views • February 08, 2022
Thank you Wake Up Planet on BitChute for creating this video.
You will see a psychologist whistleblower's expert analysis of how the government and medias' response to the covid pandemic has clearly utilized psychological theories and turned them into a psychological operation. This is part one of a three-part whistleblower's expose.
You will see a psychologist whistleblower's expert analysis of how the government and medias' response to the covid pandemic has clearly utilized psychological theories and turned them into a psychological operation. This is part one of a three-part whistleblower's expose.
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