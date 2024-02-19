While the Ukrainian General Staff, along with pro-Ukrainian bloggers and experts are trying to convince the world that the capture of Avdiivka is not a strategic victory for Moscow, the Russian army continues to rapidly develop its success along the entire front line. While NATO and Ukrainian generals were trying to come to their senses from the loss of Avdiivka, it became known that the Russian army also managed to enter the village of Lastochkino to the west of Avdiivka............
