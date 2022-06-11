Federal Data Shows a Growing Portion of COVID-19 Deaths Are Happening Among the Vaccinated

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https://gnews.org/post/pitfeb9
06/09/2022 Dr. Peter McCullough: Federal data show a growing portion of COVID-19 deaths are happening among the vaccinated population; an increasing number of partially or fully vaccinated people are being admitted to hospitals; and no responsible doctors or parents would have it administered to children.