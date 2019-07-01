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1/7/19 #ENDTHEFED: POTUS To Declare National Emergency! #BorderOptics
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190 views • January 01, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
1/7/19: President Trump to address the Nation from the Oval Office tomorrow, 8pm EST. While the media narrative focuses has been designed to focus on paltry funding for "the wall", the financial reset may be the real objective/operation. Meanwhile, the Yellow Vest Movement is exploding in it's 8th week, as it expands to the UK and the group presents a 25 point charter of it's demands.
The links for this video will be posted soon- thanks for your patience, freedom lovers!
Thanks to everyone who supports YAFTV with comments, encouragement, news links and donations! You have made this channel possible and thriving into 2019! As the shut down continues, it is the perfect moment to get ACTIVE, in every way you can-- bringing a Yellow Vest Movement stateside with a #1776 version here in the USA! The time is NOW! YOU ARE FREE!
If you would like to support YAFTV:
PayPal: [email protected]. (Pls use family/friends tab)
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
WE, THE PEOPLE, WILL BE UNSTOPPABLE IN 2019! WWG1WGA!! WE ARE FREE!!
1/7/19: President Trump to address the Nation from the Oval Office tomorrow, 8pm EST. While the media narrative focuses has been designed to focus on paltry funding for "the wall", the financial reset may be the real objective/operation. Meanwhile, the Yellow Vest Movement is exploding in it's 8th week, as it expands to the UK and the group presents a 25 point charter of it's demands.
The links for this video will be posted soon- thanks for your patience, freedom lovers!
Thanks to everyone who supports YAFTV with comments, encouragement, news links and donations! You have made this channel possible and thriving into 2019! As the shut down continues, it is the perfect moment to get ACTIVE, in every way you can-- bringing a Yellow Vest Movement stateside with a #1776 version here in the USA! The time is NOW! YOU ARE FREE!
If you would like to support YAFTV:
PayPal: [email protected]. (Pls use family/friends tab)
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
WE, THE PEOPLE, WILL BE UNSTOPPABLE IN 2019! WWG1WGA!! WE ARE FREE!!
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