States Rights - The Creature is not Greater than the Creator
Published 17 hours ago

The Federal Government and the Union itself are a creation of the States.  The creator is greater than the creature, and sometimes has to hold the creature to account.  Such is the case with the present border crisis in Texas.

Keywords
civil warconstitutiontexasborder crisisbiden invasion

