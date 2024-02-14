Create New Account
Vaccinated dead people EMIT BLUETOOTH MAC ADDRESS in Graveyard- Dr Pedro Chavez
Dr. Chávez found that 2021-22 burial sites emitted Bluetooth MAC addressees, while the sites of earlier decedents did not. In a separate study the doctor isolated vaccinated and unvaccinated people from devices and other RF interference. All of the vaccinated emitted a MAC address. And so did the unvaccinated who took a PCR test.

Source: https://www.comusav.com/bluetruth/

Mirrored - TRUTH MEDIA

