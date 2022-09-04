Cider Sunday Ciderboys Pineapple Hula 4.5/5

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A nicely crafted well made cider. No list of horrific chemicals like some others, this cider from Wisconsin is as close to straight up as you can get outside of the cellar. Running 5.0 for the ABV with the expected 0 IBUs (since it's a cider) and the BME/SRM is a nice crisp clean straw into gold 4.Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.
Big 3 folks
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr