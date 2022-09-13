Create New Account
Dems' MAGA Menace
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago |

This Was A Declaration Of War

* White House wasted no time politicizing 9/11.

* Dems think you are America’s biggest threat.

* [Bidan] treats GOP like they’re terrorists — and media have no problem doing likewise.

* Dems have been tearing down America for decades.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


Jesse Watters Primetime | 12 September 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6312231973112

Keywords
barack obamaterrorismhillary clintonpolice statejesse wattersjoe biden9-11tyrannyidiocracykamala harrismake america great againinfiltrationwar on terrorgeorge bushsubversionmob ruleauthoritarianismmark warnercivil libertiesamerica lastalejandro mayorkaspoliticizationone-party state

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
