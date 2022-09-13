Dems' MAGA Menace

This Was A Declaration Of War
* White House wasted no time politicizing 9/11.
* Dems think you are America’s biggest threat.
* [Bidan] treats GOP like they’re terrorists — and media have no problem doing likewise.
* Dems have been tearing down America for decades.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 12 September 2022
