Great Reset: Politicians Scramble To Disarm Americans Ahead Of Rigged Economic Collapse - FULL SHOW 6/14/22

Owen Shroyer guests hosts for Alex Jones and breaks down the latest maneuvers of the globalists' great reset agenda. Alex Jones calls into his show from the road to respond to the corporate sponsored lies force fed to the public from CNN. Roger Stone joins Owen Shroyer live via Skype to refute the latest statements from the Biden administration about the United States' economic status and reminds listeners what the price of gas was under Donald Trump. Wayne Allyn Root hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show and details a recent conversation he had with his old friend Donald Trump.

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