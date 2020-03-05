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Super-rich to 'live forever by implanting brains in human-like robots'!!
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120 views • March 05, 2020
The super-rich will soon be able to "live forever" thanks to sophisticated scientific breakthroughs effectively bringing about the end of death, experts believe.
Speaking to Daily Star Online, futurologist and former Labour MP Dr Ian Pearson said that the next few decades will see the blurring of lines between humans and machines.
He argued that such technology is already here to some degree, with retina implants and microchips, but the coming years will see that technology take a massive leap forwards.
"Think of it as like adding an extension to the brain, similar to adding a conservatory to a house," he said.
Dr Pearson believes that by the 2050s, we will have achieved what he calls "electronic immortality".
#RFIDChips #ComputerChipImplants, #ChipImplants #TechNews
Speaking to Daily Star Online, futurologist and former Labour MP Dr Ian Pearson said that the next few decades will see the blurring of lines between humans and machines.
He argued that such technology is already here to some degree, with retina implants and microchips, but the coming years will see that technology take a massive leap forwards.
"Think of it as like adding an extension to the brain, similar to adding a conservatory to a house," he said.
Dr Pearson believes that by the 2050s, we will have achieved what he calls "electronic immortality".
#RFIDChips #ComputerChipImplants, #ChipImplants #TechNews
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