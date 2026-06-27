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GOLD TO $35,000?! - Jim Rickards & Robert Kiyosaki Think So! - Where Are Gold & Silver Going Next?
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the recent predictions by James Rickards and Robert Kiyosaki about the future of gold as Kiyosaki who we've had as a guest on our show many times says he is buying up more gold right now.


James Rickards who is a world renowned author, lawyer and investment banker has said he sees gold going to $35,000 in the near future. So what does "near future" mean? Of course immediate future is unlikely, but in this video, Mark Gonzales examines what the 5 or 6 year time frame may look like and how Rickards may not be off on this.


Despite prices recently being slammed, the long-term forecast remains the same. We know where the dollar is going and we know how much debt is backed up in the system. We also know how the digital system being created for the future will control us via money and why it is so important to protect ourselves against that system.


In this video, we delve into the recent predictions, price action and what can be done about it.


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World Alternative Media

2026

Keywords
freedomnewspoliticseconomymarketsconspiracygoldsilverfinanceinflationjosh sigurdsonrobert kiyosakigreat resetjames rickardswammark gonzales
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