Planet x-Wormwood system body or bodies pass Spain creating Fiery tail / BIG RED over Europe / READ👇

Jan 1, 2023

Today is now 1/1/23 new years day... A happy New Year to all, though I say that with discomfort knowing 2023 is not going to be such a good year lol.... Anyway i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) wha5t NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video: you'll see footage around over Spain where a planet x system body or bodied passed by creating a fiery look in the sky, even creating a long fiery atmospheric cloud tail as I call them that you'll see in my opening cover picture coming down real close to the ground... This footage is about 2 days old over Spain and surrounding areas. You'll see the massive red planet x system body seen again over German sky cameras I caught in 2 frames right before the website took the pictures off trying to hide the footage. Luckily I caught it again right before they pulled the 2 pictures.... You'll see a massive either a planet x system or one of 2 of the huge bodies that came in with the planet x system caught by me 2 nights ago on a Boston USA sky camera sitting on the horizon at night in the sky that's massive and spherical.... As cameras pick up alot of what the human eye can't see. As it makes it harder for us to see it due to NASAS cloaking system hiding these bodies and daily chemtrails sprayed daily to help hide these objects from plain view... And you'll see 2 article clips speaking on Vladimir putins very serious anf different new years message that's different than what he's ever done. He's letting the USA know and the world know he is serious military wise... As he speaks to his country and the world in the speech he gave. And this is all bible prophecy as we know the gog/magog war in the bible as Russia is a part of that war amongst also being in bible prophecy when they will go again at Israel at the 3 and 1/2 year mark during the 7 year tribulation known as God's wrath against all who reject him and mock him on earth. As the 7 year tribulation is NOT meant to come for believers in Christ but against those who worship the world and false god of this world Satan and the soon ( return of the antichrist.... No trump is not the antichrist)... Look up dreams/ visions on YouTube or look down my videos to see who's returning to power but GLOBAL power this time. See the ONLY man thousands globally are seeing in dreams/ visions for the past many years who's returning as I've spoken many times of my past dreams concerning the antichrist......as world war 3 is being prepared for later on. Christ will soon rapture his church/ true believers that are saved in Christ to escape judgement as yeshua Jesus made clean in REVELATION 3:10/REVELATION 12:5/1 THESSALONIANS 5:9. Some references for those who don't know bible prophecy nor study where our bibles come from/ the greek, hebrew and Aramaic texts... And more in this video. Enjoy....Is jesus (yeshua) your lord and savior? Humanity is on a countdown clock. The clock Is about Midnight. Please accept jesus as lord before it's too late to do so... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section.





