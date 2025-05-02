21 Trillion Dollars Missing… where is it going? Catherine Austin Fitts says our government has been building entire Underground cities and transportation, Networks… DUMBs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
21 Trillion Dollars Missing… where is it going?
Catherine Austin Fitts says our government has been building entire Underground cities and transportation Networks… DUMB’s
• She did a two year study and estimated that there were 170 DUMB’s, with a transportation network connecting all of them.
• Tucker Carlson confirms that he knew a contractor who worked on one in DC. Full - https://x.com/tuckercarlson/status/1916900992299290637?s=46