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The Indian Tech Menace Originally Posted On YouTube 06-24-2017
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30 views • May 02, 2021
The Indian Tech Menace Originally Posted On YouTube 06-24-2017. Since then the situation has only gotten worse. India is burning up from the Covid Pandemic and our IT infrastructure is still controlled from India.
This is not going to end well. Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/InfoWarSSideBand
This is not going to end well. Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/InfoWarSSideBand
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