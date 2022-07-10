Covid Vaccine Threatens to Reduce the Number of Healthcare Workers

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https://gnews.org/post/pqqe981a
Dr. David Martin publicly stated in a video on June 29th that many people who have received the COVID vaccine will die from acute heart disease or other sudden illnesses. In addition, the COVID vaccine can cause a variety of physical illnesses that can lead to chronic death