The secret lab was found in California, and I wonder how many more like it there are in other parts of the US
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 20 hours ago

2023.08.03 Ava on Grant Stinchfield Show-02

The secret lab was found in California, and I wonder how many more like it there are in other parts of the US

在加州发现的秘密实验室，不知道在美国其它地方类似这样的实验室还有多少

#NFSC @stinchfield1776

