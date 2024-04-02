Palace Insider: Kate Middleton’s Cancer Is Psy-Op To Normalize Turbo Cancer Depopulation Event

The People's Voice





March 28, 2024





The Princess of Wales’ Kate Middleton’s cancer announcement is one small but important part of a vast and all-consuming psy-op designed to manipulate the masses, according to a World Economic Forum insider who has revealed the dark truth behind the curtain.





While mainstream media has been ordered by the elite to ramp up the agenda to gaslight the public and normalize cancer in all its forms as the disastrous consequences of the Covid vaccine play out, the elite are treating the Middleton saga like a Kabuki theatre play, mocking us by wheeling out increasingly ludicrous fake images and videos.





There is just one problem for the elite and their psy-op to traumatize and manipulate the masses into compliance. The people are waking up to their games and we have all the evidence we need to prove that when it comes to the global elite, nothing is as it seems and everything is a lie.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4ltea6-palace-insider-kate-middletons-cancer-is-psy-op-to-normalize-turbo-cancer-d.html



