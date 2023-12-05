Create New Account
NATO Nations Big Pro-Putin Move- Bulgarian President Vetoes Armoured Vehicles Delivery To Ukraine.
Published 16 hours ago

Massive blow for Ukraine after NATO nation Bulgaria 'ditches' Kyiv amid war with Russia. Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has vetoed an agreement for weapons delivery. The Bulgarian President blocked the supply of armoured vehicles to Ukraine. Rumen Radev defended his decision, saying that Bulgarian citizens are his top priority.

politics deception crime propaganda israel jews war wog great reset

