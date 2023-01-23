Ephesians 6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. We are in a war. The kingdom of God vs the kingdom of darkness. There are rulers in the kingdom of darkness. There is only wickedness there. Nothing good…all horrible. Spritual warfare is real. And you are in the battle whether you like it or not. But we can win and we only will win if we are following Jesus Christ! This kingdom of darkness is real and really powerful. We need to understand our enemy.

