Ephesians
6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities,
against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against
spiritual wickedness in high places. We are in a war. The kingdom of God vs the kingdom of
darkness. There are rulers in the
kingdom of darkness. There is only
wickedness there. Nothing good…all
horrible. Spritual warfare is real. And you are in the battle whether you like it
or not. But we can win and we only will
win if we are following Jesus Christ!
This kingdom of darkness is real and really powerful. We need to understand our enemy.
