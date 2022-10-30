Create New Account
And We Know 10.29.2022 Courage displayed by VOTERS, Kari, Lara, Martinez in NM, ELON. Watch and PRAY!
High Hopes
Published 24 days ago |
LT of And We Know


October 29, 2022


Again, we will go through the many faces of courage in recent days. So many are on panels on CNN, or FOX or calling in and letting the media have it.. so many waking up.. .so encouraging.. I was going to play let the good times roll, but so much going on before the election.. the mood wasn’t right. We are in a battle.. maybe with victory we can play it. Let’s go.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1qhi7s-10.29.22-courage-displayed-by-voters-kari-lara-martinez-in-nm-elon.-watch-a.html


Keywords
trumpcurrent eventsnewspoliticspresidentdebatecouragechristiantruthnew mexicovoterselon musklarabattlenmmartinezpanelsltand we knowkari lakeexposing evil

