And We Know 10.29.2022 Courage displayed by VOTERS, Kari, Lara, Martinez in NM, ELON. Watch and PRAY!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LT of And We Know
October 29, 2022
Again, we will go through the many faces of courage in recent days. So many are on panels on CNN, or FOX or calling in and letting the media have it.. so many waking up.. .so encouraging.. I was going to play let the good times roll, but so much going on before the election.. the mood wasn’t right. We are in a battle.. maybe with victory we can play it. Let’s go.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1qhi7s-10.29.22-courage-displayed-by-voters-kari-lara-martinez-in-nm-elon.-watch-a.html