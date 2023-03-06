A column of Ukrainian troops was hit while withdrawing units from Bakhmut

Another short story:

Wagner in Artemovsk told a fiery story)

The other day, a fighter came to our positions to have a cigarette. He was no different from the Wagnerites, he treated himself, lit a cigarette ... And then the enemy rolled over. Everyone rushed to repel the attack, and the guest also grabbed the machine gun, pointing it at the “enemies”. Managed to destroy seven attackers.

After the fever of the battle, they sat down to fill the magazines with cartridges, and then our hero suddenly realized that he had entered the wrong trench. And he repulsed the attack not of the "orcs-Muscovites", but of his brothers. The fighter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was praised and even promised to be presented for an award for such performance. And sent to the rest of the prisoners.

