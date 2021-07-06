What the NFSC Has Accomplished Within 24 Hours on July 1st Is Unbelievable

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In the two Gettr videos posted on July 2, 2021, Mr. Miles Guo said, “Strictly speaking, yesterday was such an extraordinary day. Nobody believed that it could happen because no one had ever succeeded before…what the one-year-old NFSC has accomplished during the last 24 hours yesterday, there are no more than a handful of people in the world can do.” implying that something huge happened on July 1st. He said that after being declared as “human traffickers”, the CCP would be announced as a money laundering organization, a hacker, and an illegal manipulator of currency including virtual currencies.