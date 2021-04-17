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EverGiven-Evergreen Shipping Container Suez Canal
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522 views • April 17, 2021
The EverGiven shipping container that was stuck in the Suez Canal has been boarded by US and Israeli military paramedics. They have found children in some of the containers. Some dead, some alive. Evergreen is the company that ran the product through and
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