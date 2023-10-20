Joe Biden, tonight: "We Cannot Give Up on a Two State Solution* - Israel & Palestinians Deserve to Live in Safety, Dignity, and Peace" - (*the Zionist don't want a Two-State Solution)

US President Joe Biden: We cannot give up on a two state solution*. Israel and Palestinians deserve to live in safety, dignity, and peace.
🔗 Acyn (@Acyn) (https://twitter.com/i/status/1715159112785314302)
* - The Current Government of Israel led by Netanyahu's Likud (Conservatives), Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Otzma_Yehudit) (Kahanists) & Smotrich's Tkuma (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Religious_Zionist_Party) (Religious Zionists), is opposed to Two-States Solution
