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Live at 5 with Steffen Rowe 12/13/21
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43 views • December 14, 2021
Have you been scratching your head and wondering what Miss Goguen is doing? Well, this is a show you do not want to miss as Steffen Rowe explains what is really going on and what has crumbled. Steffen Rowe will explain to you why the government isn’t your boss and why they are YOUR employee for more watch today’s Live at 5 with Steffen Rowe only on United Network News.
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