He Resurrected Today on First Fruits!

It's rare for Christians and Jews to share Passover and Easter Week together, and this is one of those years. Why don't Jews celebrate First Fruits, or if they do it's on any day other than Sunday, the first day of the week and the logical day of Yeshua's resurrection? Let's examine Yeshua's death, resurrection and its connection to the Festival of First Fruits of the Barley Harvest.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.