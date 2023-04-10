Create New Account
He Resurrected Today on First Fruits!
It's rare for Christians and Jews to share Passover and Easter Week together, and this is one of those years. Why don't Jews celebrate First Fruits, or if they do it's on any day other than Sunday, the first day of the week and the logical day of Yeshua's resurrection? Let's examine Yeshua's death, resurrection and its connection to the Festival of First Fruits of the Barley Harvest.

