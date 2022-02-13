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PizzaGate! What Happened at This School Should Make All Parents Homeschool! [11.02.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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89 views • February 13, 2022
A Call For An UPRISING 2 days ago:
'I'm running out of words to describe this world. Pray for the youth of America.'
Note: it is NOT only America, it's the fucking hole world...

#P1ZZAG4TE - My Playlist Updated about two years ago
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/69f55c7b-fad4-4390-a112-34ac39da19fc?index=1

Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/

The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mK0oIJOVCC3S/

Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/

Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/

Out of Shadows Official 2020 - The Documentary [11.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/

Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/

Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/

Nick Alvear: Pervywood 1 to 9 - 'The New World Order' (2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pervywood%20&;kind=video

Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human & Child Trafficking [Vol.3] (Patterns of the Cabal) [24.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vOKkN62d3K4w/

Ewar-Anon: What On Earth Happened? Part 7 - Eyes Wide Open! [15.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f6BFAMcMH7Vy/

Satanic Elite Human & Child Trafficking Vol.4 - Dr. Phil's Turn about Ranch [13.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uKNK6GF2Pesi/

We The People News: The Pizza Underground Investigating Pizzagate Part IV [18.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9P3m1JMmZqhP/

Mr TruthBomb: The Deep State War Part 5 - Pizzagate [15.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f5lYwHhMcBfe/

Hollywood - False flags - Media - Fake news - Mkultra - Pizzagate - Documentry 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQGLRtpiUEym/

Chuck Middleton: The Devil is in the 'Details' (Reloaded) [10.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2UeqGTKtc1vQ/

Frazzledrip ft. Hillary Clinton and many more Sick People..[26.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ok63GuSWCynl/

Paul Joseph Watson: Pedophiles Rule the World [Apr 5, 2017]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RzxN2Dk0Fu0A/

Another Sick Satanic Pedophilia Documentary... [30.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4IRbdDvalxBl/

EntertheStars: 'TOY STORY' The Sick Satanic Pedophilia Predictive Programming Side...[07.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Eb86fTKxdHeP/

Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human Trafficking [Vol.5] The Cult of Moloch + The Luzzatto Family [06.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EZG67V4Oc6cv/

60 Minutes Australia: Satan's Children... (1989)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wq3WTCbeyNat/

24,647 Views feb 11, 2022
A Call For An UPRISING
77.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/P-0ewDXfJ34
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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