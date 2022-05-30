© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why did the Founding Fathers not outlaw slavery or allow women to vote?
Follow
0
Share
Report
139 views • May 30, 2022
Douglas V. Gibbs, Mr. Constitution: Ben asks the Constitution Answer Man, "Interesting that the Founding Fathers seemed to have no issue keeping slavery or not giving women the right to vote, isn't it? Who was actually being treated equal in that constitution they built?"
Send your questions to [email protected] and check out all of my videos www.douglasvgibbs.com/video.
Send your questions to [email protected] and check out all of my videos www.douglasvgibbs.com/video.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.