Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Kamenar: Emails show Nat'l archives and Biden attorneys
43 views
channel image
NewsClips
Published 16 hours ago |

National Legal and Policy Center Counsel Paul Kamenar tells One America News that newly released emails seem to reveal coordination between the National Archives attorneys and Joe Biden's lawyers to keep secret any disclosure of the existence of classified documents at the Penn-Biden center. OAN's John Hines has more from Washington.


Keywords
current eventsnewspoliticsfox newsnewsclipsclipsnewsmax

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket