Kamenar: Emails show Nat'l archives and Biden attorneys

National Legal and Policy Center Counsel Paul Kamenar tells One America News that newly released emails seem to reveal coordination between the National Archives attorneys and Joe Biden's lawyers to keep secret any disclosure of the existence of classified documents at the Penn-Biden center. OAN's John Hines has more from Washington.
