🌊 Unraveling Phosphorus: Sources And Impact 💧

🤔 Curious about where phosphorus comes from and its effects on water? 🌊
🔍 Explore the Mysteries of Phosphorus with Paul Frail, Senior Technical Leader at Suez Water Technologies & Solutions! 💧✨
✨ He explains Industry relies on phosphonates, small organic molecules with phosphate groups, as deposit inhibitors. In cooling systems, phosphorous acid is used as a corrosion inhibitor and food source.🧪
✨ But beware! If not routed to wastewater treatment, phosphorus might find its way into water bodies.
🌍 Explore more about the fascinating world of phosphorus and its sources by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 💡
🚀 Let's decode the world of phosphorus together! 🌏
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.