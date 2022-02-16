Media Ignore SpyGate

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Clinton’s Corruption
* HRC’s house of cards collapses.
* She (or her body double) is still living in fantasy land.
* MSM downplay her dirty tricks — and got it wrong again because they are complicit.
* The Clinton campaign couldn’t win on ideas, so instead they spread misinformation and spied on DJT.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 15 February 2022