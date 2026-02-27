Alien Bodies, UFO Technology & UAP Disclosure

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alien Bodies Discovered In Brazil, UFO Technology In U.S. Government Hands, Trump’s Disclosure
* The big question isn’t: are aliens real?
* We know that — it has been confirmed and is on the congressional record.
* The big question now is: what’s in the files; what kind of disclosure are we prepared to hear about; and how long has the U.S. government been working with aliens and reverse engineering these craft?
The full episode including interview with James Fox & Ron James is linked below.
Redacted News (26 February 2026)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UAImmEMPu7M
https://rumble.com/v76c1nc-alien-bodies-discovered-in-brazil-ufo-technology-in-u.s.-government-hands-t.html