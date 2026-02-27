BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Alien Bodies, UFO Technology & UAP Disclosure
Alien Bodies Discovered In Brazil, UFO Technology In U.S. Government Hands, Trump’s Disclosure

* The big question isn’t: are aliens real?

* We know that — it has been confirmed and is on the congressional record.

* The big question now is: what’s in the files; what kind of disclosure are we prepared to hear about; and how long has the U.S. government been working with aliens and reverse engineering these craft?


The full episode including interview with James Fox & Ron James is linked below.


Redacted News (26 February 2026)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/UAImmEMPu7M

https://rumble.com/v76c1nc-alien-bodies-discovered-in-brazil-ufo-technology-in-u.s.-government-hands-t.html

https://youtu.be/UAImmEMPu7M

ufospacecraftsecret space programsdonald trumppete hegsethspace craftufo disclosurealien lifeunidentified flying objectextraterrestrial lifespace shipalien technologyspaceshipuapadvanced technologysecret technologyspace arksclayton morristim burchettunidentified aerial phenomenonalien bodiesoff-world technologyunidentified anomalous phenomenonuap disclosurealien collaboration
