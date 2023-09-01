Create New Account
The John Moore Show | 9.1.23 | Hour 3
The John Moore Show
1st hour guest: Tom Berryhill on communication skills, technology, and maintaining equipment properly.2nd hour, OPEN LINES & News and Political Analysis, 3rd hour guest: Marie Lasater, coroner of Texas County, Missouri, discusses COVID ‘resurgence’, emergency supplies and food preparation – and more. m[email protected]  Prepper Tip: Pray without ceasing.

Keywords
politicspreppingsurvival

