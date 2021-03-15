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Possible Fraud against all the children and people of this world against our birth certificate
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172 views • March 15, 2021
i am showing you how the number on your birth certificate is linked to bonds and the UK government banking system, you will see 1000's of trades against my Daughters birth certificate, i show you all the sites and talk about the possible fraud that has been committed against us and our children
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