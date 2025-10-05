Violence Escalates On Streets of U.S. with More Soliders, Chaos, and A Woman Shot | Maverick News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maverick News Today's Top Stories:
* Trump ordering more troops to Illinois and Portland as Woman Shot By Border Patrol
* Conrad Black's Controversial Comments on Indigenous Graves
* Universal Ostrich Farm Stand-Off Vs. Marineland Whales - Animal Exploitation Explored
Plus today's other top news with Rick Walker.
