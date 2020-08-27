Dr. Sherri J. Tenpenny | Openly and Honestly about Your Health | Episode 1 (Est sub)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
OPENLY AND HONESTLY ABOUT YOUR HEALTH
Our host Carmen Pritson brings you an exclusive interview with Dr. Tenpenny about vaccine ingredients, vaccine side effects and injuries, safety studies, vaccine court etc.
Watch and listen what are the recommendations for Estonian parents by Dr. Tenpenny!
Dr. Tenpenny is a well-known doctor and public speaker who emphasizes on vaccine side effects.
She has been invited to speak on a wide range of radio and television shows, including Dr. Oz and the Today show.
Dr. Tenpenny is an internationally renowned lecturer, public speaker and expert on many health topics.
Dr. Tenpenny worked for the Department of Emergency Medicine as a physician and director about 12 years. She is also the author of several books. Today, she helps thousands of people at her own integrative medicine centre.
More info about Dr. Tenpenny:
https://www.drtenpenny.com/
https://vaxxter.com/
The interview with Dr. Sherri J. Tenpenny is inspiring, encouraging and eye-opening. Let us be aware and share this information with our acquaintances.
You can help to produce the series by donating:
Vaktsiinikahjustusega Laste Vanemate Ühing
IBAN EE227700771003450737
BIC/SWIFT: LHVBEE22
Paypal: [email protected]
Together we can do more!