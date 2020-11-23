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Can you see the ELEPHANT in the White house?
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9 views • November 23, 2020
What is it that the majority of Americans are choosing to turn a blind eye to?
Are you as well? Or do you want to see the Truth about America's and the world's spiritual state?
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist
#christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
Are you as well? Or do you want to see the Truth about America's and the world's spiritual state?
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist
#christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
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