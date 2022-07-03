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What Napoleon Hill was wrong about... ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Book Review of "Think and Grow Rich"
jroseland
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84 views • July 03, 2022

I first read this book as a young entrepreneur, I've done a lot of thinking (and doing) since then but I have not grown rich. Where it has really ROI'd for me is in rich life experiences. And in finding meaningful work; that intersection of what I'm good at, what I'm passionate about, and what people will handsomely compensate me for.


3:03 What Napoleon Hill was wrong about

6:10 Psuedo-spirituality and faith

9:38 Sex transmutation and love

12:20 On persistence

13:05 On education

14:00 On failure

16:15 On invisible counselors

18:40 The gift of audacity

20:00 Temporal self-auditing and analysis


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/think-grow-rich

Order 📖 Book

http://amzn.to/29a03VX


🇪🇸 Filmed in beautiful Valencia, Spain


Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]


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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
mindsetloveeducationfaithreviewspainfailurebookssexualitythink and grow richpersistencenapoleon hillvalenciaself analysis
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