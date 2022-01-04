Dr. Peter McCullough on Omicron Realities and VAERS Reports on Vaccine Injuries and Deaths

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Now in part two of our interview, we discuss Omicron, why asymptomatic transmission is exceedingly rare, and what McCullough is seeing in the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). How accurate is the VAERS system and how many reports of injury or death are directly attributable to the COVID-19 vaccines?
If you missed part one, you can watch it here.
https://www.brighteon.com/6bc7bee4-e97e-4090-82f8-36077ffd8277
Follow EpochTV on social media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EpochTVus
Twitter: https://twitter.com/EpochTVus
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/EpochTV
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/epochtv
Gab: https://gab.com/EpochTV
Telegram: https://t.me/EpochTV
Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/EpochTV