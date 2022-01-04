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Dr. Peter McCullough on Omicron Realities and VAERS Reports on Vaccine Injuries and Deaths
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33 views • January 04, 2022
Previously, in part one of our interview with Dr. Peter McCullough, an internist, cardiologist, and epidemiologist, we discussed the full body of evidence on COVID-19 treatment, including a preventative method that may have stamped out COVID-19 in Bangladesh. McCullough was the principal author of the first paper on early COVID-19 outpatient treatment involving multidrug regimens.

Now in part two of our interview, we discuss Omicron, why asymptomatic transmission is exceedingly rare, and what McCullough is seeing in the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). How accurate is the VAERS system and how many reports of injury or death are directly attributable to the COVID-19 vaccines?

If you missed part one, you can watch it here.
https://www.brighteon.com/6bc7bee4-e97e-4090-82f8-36077ffd8277

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