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1 BILLION VIEWS, 100% CENSORED, BUT STILL 0% DEBUNKED. A PROFOUND CONVERSATION WITH MIKKI WILLIS
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84 views • November 18, 2021
1 BILLION VIEWS, 100% CENSORED, BUT STILL 0% DEBUNKED. A PROFOUND CONVERSATION WITH MIKKI WILLIS
Interview by Craig Schulze
Mikki Willis has to be one of the most important people in the saviour of our humanity. He launched the documentary series plandemic which is the most watched, most censored documentary of all time.
Still 100% censored and 0% debunked.
Make sure you support Mikki with buying his book at www.plandemicseries.com
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/ja6Ue3emJhJN/
Interview by Craig Schulze
Mikki Willis has to be one of the most important people in the saviour of our humanity. He launched the documentary series plandemic which is the most watched, most censored documentary of all time.
Still 100% censored and 0% debunked.
Make sure you support Mikki with buying his book at www.plandemicseries.com
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/ja6Ue3emJhJN/
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