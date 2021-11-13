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La Palma Fire & Water Birth Of The New World Order
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186 views • November 13, 2021
This is several items of Predictive Programming for a planned "Man Made" destruction of La Palma, Spain. Which would give cover to a Tsunami hitting various places including the east of of the USA. Even with these pieces of evidence there is no way to know when or if they will actually do it. The purpose of this video is to shine light onto the subject and the items of predictive programming that I have found. Daniel
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10 ways to support Daniel's work: (Understand, I offer multiple different ways including ways that do not even cost you a dime so that I might just might be able to provide for my self monthly and may even be able to prepare for the days coming that I can see.)
1. A direct tip or donation via: https://paypal.me/LogicBeforeAuthority
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AND #OperationRadiation Teespring Store: https://operationradiation.creator-spring.com/
( I am adding more designs )
8. Amazon: Cost to you $0 if you just simply visit my Amazon store prior to buying anything you want on Amazon and you pay nothing extra yet I get a very small commission. PLUS: I continue to add great ideas for prepping and preparing for the days ahead.
My Amazon Store Link: http://www.amazon.com/shop/logicbeforeauthority
9. If you need a Grid Down solution for refrigerating/freezing food, this unique 1 of a kind refrigerator fits the bill. You can get it on Amazon but if you buy it via my link, I have arranged a 10% off coupon with the guys at the company. They are subscribers of my channel.
LINK: https://aco.fan/2F0k6sB
10% Discount Code: LogicBeforeAuthority
10. DIRECT MAIL:
Daniel Alexander Cannon
PO Box 5
Loris SC
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Thank you in advance for supporting truth and my effort to keep getting it out. I am looking at ways to further expand right now as well. So stay tuned. We are just getting started.
Daniel Alexander Cannon
EMAIL ME: [email protected]
Text Me: (Texts ONLY) 843-284-3343 (I do not answer any calls)
GET SOCIAL WITH ME:
https://www.facebook.com/logicbeforeauthority
https://twitter.com/logicbeforeauthority
https://www.instagram.com/logicbeforeauthority
Daniel's Website:
https://www.logicbeforeauthority.org
Daniel's Other Platforms:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@LogicBeforeAuthority
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0vQkrD6ek9mZ/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LogicBeforeAuthority
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/logicbeforeauthority
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@LogicBeforeAuthority
10 ways to support Daniel's work: (Understand, I offer multiple different ways including ways that do not even cost you a dime so that I might just might be able to provide for my self monthly and may even be able to prepare for the days coming that I can see.)
1. A direct tip or donation via: https://paypal.me/LogicBeforeAuthority
2. zelle: use email:. [email protected]
3. CashApp Link: http://www.cash.app/LogicBeforeAuthority
4. Venmo Link: https://venmo.com/u/Daniel-Cannon-26
5. Google Pay ID: r16wh9w
6. Become a monthly supporter via: https://www.patreon.com/LogicBeforeAuthority
7. LogicBeforeAuthority Teespring Store: https://logicbeforeauthority.creator-spring.com/
AND #OperationRadiation Teespring Store: https://operationradiation.creator-spring.com/
( I am adding more designs )
8. Amazon: Cost to you $0 if you just simply visit my Amazon store prior to buying anything you want on Amazon and you pay nothing extra yet I get a very small commission. PLUS: I continue to add great ideas for prepping and preparing for the days ahead.
My Amazon Store Link: http://www.amazon.com/shop/logicbeforeauthority
9. If you need a Grid Down solution for refrigerating/freezing food, this unique 1 of a kind refrigerator fits the bill. You can get it on Amazon but if you buy it via my link, I have arranged a 10% off coupon with the guys at the company. They are subscribers of my channel.
LINK: https://aco.fan/2F0k6sB
10% Discount Code: LogicBeforeAuthority
10. DIRECT MAIL:
Daniel Alexander Cannon
PO Box 5
Loris SC
29569
Thank you in advance for supporting truth and my effort to keep getting it out. I am looking at ways to further expand right now as well. So stay tuned. We are just getting started.
Daniel Alexander Cannon
EMAIL ME: [email protected]
Text Me: (Texts ONLY) 843-284-3343 (I do not answer any calls)
GET SOCIAL WITH ME:
https://www.facebook.com/logicbeforeauthority
https://twitter.com/logicbeforeauthority
https://www.instagram.com/logicbeforeauthority
Daniel's Website:
https://www.logicbeforeauthority.org
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