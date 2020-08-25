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Lockdown Resistance Rises — Against REPUBLICAN Tyrants
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36 views • August 25, 2020
Patriots force their way into Idaho House (“it’s OUR House”) and retired prison guard and veteran talks about the prison system created by lockdown. Republican legislators in Ohio introduce bill to impeach Gov DeWine (R) for illegal lockdown. Update on Utah rally and moms organizing against Republican tyrant, to occupy the Governor’s mansion who just ordered $1,000 fine and jail for unmasked students
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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