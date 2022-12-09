Create New Account
Redcon1 War Zone All New Muscle Building Supplement 💪💪
Redcon1 is a Hardcore Supplement line and is a favorite among both our customers, and those of us around the office. While Redcon1 is no stranger to rolling out new flavors to their products, it's been a while since we've seen a new product from the brand, until now that is. Redcon1 just revealed an all new Muscle Building supplement called War Zone. While Redcon1 hasn't revealed the supplement facts label or any ingredients, we do know from the teaser image that Redcon1 War Zone will aim to help users build muscle, support protein synthesis, and help with muscle recovery post training. Redcon1 already has a few Muscle Buidling Supplements in their line such as 11 Bravo, one of the brands more recent additions, so we'll be curious to see what they have in store with War Zone. Redcon1 didn't let us know a release date, however they do say it's coming soon and Redcon1 is typically pretty quick to roll out products they tease. We expect to see this one hit the brands website and partnering retailers in the coming weeks.

